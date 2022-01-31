Firefighters pull 2 from burning home in Trenton, NJ

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Firefighters contended with snow and ice while dousing a house fire in Trenton, New Jersey.The fire started in the back of a home in the 300 block of Genesee Street around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.The flames spread to two neighboring homes.Officials say firefighters pulled two squatters from the home where the fire started.There is no word how seriously they were injured.Everyone in the neighboring homes was able to escape unharmed.