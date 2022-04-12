Trenton mayor calls on state to assist with city's animal shelter dilemma

Gusciora wrote a letter to New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver and asked for state assistance and intervention in animal shelter understaffing.
The plea comes after Trenton City Council voted to end the city's relationship with Trenton Animals Rock, the nonprofit that was contracted to run the shelter.
Council members cited complaints about compliance and facility maintenance as the reason why they made the decision.
As of now, officials say just a few city employees are tasked with taking care of the estimated 600 dogs and any cats that go through there a year.
In his letter, Gusciora wrote, "While the Council members who voted to reject the continuation of TAR's services felt City employees and/or our four (4) animal control officers could now immediately perform such duties, this is simply not true."
The mayor also mentioned that in order for the shelter to run long-term successfully, the city would have to hire new people. But given budgetary constraints, that's highly unlikely.
As of Monday night, there are less than 10 dogs left inside the shelter.
Mayor Gusciora and Danielle Gletow, the executive director of Trenton Animals Rock, say they aren't getting the adequate care they need.
"Earlier today I was able to enter the kennel space for the first time since Friday and it just brought me to tears," said Gletow.
She too feels the state must come in and help.
"Any true animal advocate, however they feel about Trenton Animals Rock for whatever reason they might have, can't be for this. This can be the good alternative. Can they go back to what they were doing in 2017, 2018? Sure. They had a 47% euthanasia rate," said Gletow.