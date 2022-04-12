pet adoption

Trenton mayor calls on state to assist with city's animal shelter dilemma

By
EMBED <>More Videos

NJ mayor calls on state to assist with city's animal shelter dilemma

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora is calling on the State of New Jersey to step in and help with a dilemma involving the city's animal shelter.

Gusciora wrote a letter to New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver and asked for state assistance and intervention in animal shelter understaffing.

The plea comes after Trenton City Council voted to end the city's relationship with Trenton Animals Rock, the nonprofit that was contracted to run the shelter.

Council members cited complaints about compliance and facility maintenance as the reason why they made the decision.

As of now, officials say just a few city employees are tasked with taking care of the estimated 600 dogs and any cats that go through there a year.

SEE ALSO: Trenton Animal Shelter left without operating plan after City Council votes down contractor
EMBED More News Videos

Trenton Animals Rock Executive Director Danielle Gletow says the animal control officers are now in charge of caring for the animals while the city comes up with a plan.



In his letter, Gusciora wrote, "While the Council members who voted to reject the continuation of TAR's services felt City employees and/or our four (4) animal control officers could now immediately perform such duties, this is simply not true."

The mayor also mentioned that in order for the shelter to run long-term successfully, the city would have to hire new people. But given budgetary constraints, that's highly unlikely.

As of Monday night, there are less than 10 dogs left inside the shelter.

Mayor Gusciora and Danielle Gletow, the executive director of Trenton Animals Rock, say they aren't getting the adequate care they need.

"Earlier today I was able to enter the kennel space for the first time since Friday and it just brought me to tears," said Gletow.

She too feels the state must come in and help.

"Any true animal advocate, however they feel about Trenton Animals Rock for whatever reason they might have, can't be for this. This can be the good alternative. Can they go back to what they were doing in 2017, 2018? Sure. They had a 47% euthanasia rate," said Gletow.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalstrentondogsdogpoliticspet adoption
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PET ADOPTION
Shelters see influx of pet surrenders as more people go back to work
NJ animal shelter without operating plan after City Council vote
OK police officers adopt puppies abandoned Christmas weekend
Rescued animals from Kentucky adoptable at Brandywine Valley SPCA
TOP STORIES
Philadelphia brings back indoor mask mandate amid rise in cases
Ukranian pop singer flees war, starts new life in Philly
Shelters see influx of pet surrenders as more people go back to work
NJ approves 7 facilities for recreational cannabis sales
Pa. highway pileup: DNA samples being sought to ID the 6 victims
Bohm apologizes for F-bomb, errors after Phillies top Mets
$5K reward offered for man sought in murder of ex-girlfriend
Show More
Chesapeake City is a historic hamlet with a picturesque backdrop
Residents: Vandals slash tires, smear feces on cars in Society Hill
94-year-old veteran receives overwhelming support after house fire
Feds: Hundreds of guns illegally trafficked to Philadelphia
Closing arguments set to begin in trial of councilman, wife
More TOP STORIES News