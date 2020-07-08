Christopher Columbus statue will be taken down, Trenton mayor says

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The Christopher Columbus statue in Trenton, New Jersey is coming down.On Tuesday night, officials announced it will be taken down from Christopher Columbus Park and placed in storage.The statue has been wrapped in a tarp since it was vandalized three weeks ago.Some argue Christopher Columbus shouldn't be celebrated, due to his treatment of indigenous people.Trenton Mayor W. Reed Gusciora released this statement on the removal of the statue: