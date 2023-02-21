2 men arrested, charged with murder in stabbing at Trenton basketball game

The stabbing happened during the Mercer County Final game between Trenton and Notre Dame high schools.

One person is dead after a stabbing after a basketball game in Trenton, New Jersey.

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Two men have been arrested and charged with murder following a stabbing last week at a basketball game in Trenton, New Jersey.

Kareem Finney, 25, and Kahli Finney, 20, both of Trenton, are each charged with first-degree murder and third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office.

The stabbing happened around 8:30 p.m. Thursday on the concourse inside the CURE Insurance Arena after the Mercer County Final game between Trenton and Notre Dame high schools.

Khalil Glanton, 23, was found unresponsive on the ground with multiple stab wounds to his upper torso, officials said.

He was taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

As part of the investigation, Kareem Finney was identified as holding Glanton while his younger brother, Kahli, repeatedly stabbed him, officials said. The investigation also revealed that the Finney brothers had an ongoing dispute with the victim over a female.

Last week, Trenton Public School District Superintendent James Earle said in a statement that Glanton was a 2019 graduate of Trenton Central High School.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mercer County Homicide Task Force at (609) 989-6406.