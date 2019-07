EMBED >More News Videos Trenton officer, ex-colleague facing civil rights charges. Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at Noon on April 23, 2019.

TRENTON, N.J. (WPVI) -- A Trenton police officer and his former colleague have pleaded not guilty to federal charges they violated a man's civil rights during a violent traffic stop.Officer Drew Inman and ex-officer Anthony Villanueva were arraigned Wednesday in connection to a 2017 arrest, captured on body camera.The men, both 25, are accused of tackling a driver to the ground after he tried to flee then punching him several times even though he was complying.Officials say the officers then prepared and submitted false reports to portray the victim as the aggressor.Inman and Villanueva were each released on $50,000 bonds.