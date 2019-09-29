Trenton officer shoots armed suspect after altercation

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in Trenton are investigating a shooting involving one of their own on Sunday evening, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office.It happened along the 1900 block of Calhoun Street.Authorities tell Action News that an altercation ensued between an officer and an armed suspect sometime after 5 p.m.The Mercer County Prosecutor's Office says an officer opened fire on the armed suspect.The suspect was shot in the head and rushed to an area hospital. The suspect is listed in critical condition at this time.No word on any injuries to police.Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.