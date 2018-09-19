Trenton police officer charged with sexual assault of a minor

MOUNT HOLLY, N.J (WPVI) --Authorities say a Trenton police officer was charged Tuesday with sexually assaulting a minor.
Thirty-six-year-old William L. Sanchez-Monllor of the 600 block of Neck Road is charged with two counts of aggravated sexual assault, two counts of sexual assault, and one count of endangering the welfare of a child.
Sanchez-Monllor was taken into custody Tuesday at the Burlington Township Police Department.
The abuse allegedly occurred on multiple occasions in Burlington County. However, details of the assaults were sealed by a Superior Court judge.
The case is being investigated by detectives from the Burlington Township Police Department and the Prosecutor's Office.
