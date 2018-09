EMBED >More News Videos Trenton police officer charged with sexual assault of a minor. Watch the report from 6abc.com on September 19, 2018.

A Trenton police officer, accused of sexually assaulting a minor, is facing additional charges.Officials have charged William Sanchez Monllor with 6 counts of aggravated sexual assault and one count of endangering the welfare of a child.The 36-year-old turned himself into police last week.------