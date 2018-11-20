Trenton police step in to guard schools amid security dispute

EMBED </>More Videos

Trenton police step in to guard schools amid safety dispute. Watch the report from Action News at 4 p.m. on Nov. 20, 2018.

TRENTON, N.J. (WPVI) --
The city of Trenton is stepping in to oversee safety at its public schools.

Mayor Reed Gusciora announced today that he's directed Trenton's Police to stand guard at city schools until an ongoing contract dispute is fully resolved.
RELATED: Mixup leaves Trenton schools without security guards
EMBED More News Videos

Mixup leaves Trenton schools without security. Bob Brooks reports during Action News at 5pm on November 16, 2018.



That dispute, between the school district and a private security firm, has led some security officers not to show over concerns about being paid.

Today alone, six city schools were left without any guards.

"Until our police officers at those schools see security officers with their own two eyes, they're going to be standing guard," Mayor Gusciora said.

The Mayor has also directed school district leaders to come up with a plan of action to both resolve the contract dispute - and ensure that no school is left unprotected again.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
new jersey newsschoolschool safetyTrenton
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Colts Neck mansion fire: 2 children, 2 adults found dead
Cousins, 2 women found executed in SW Philadelphia home
CDC: Do not eat romaine lettuce
Mercy Hospital gunman: What we know
Argument at Chicago hospital erupts into deadly shooting
California wildfires to blame for haze over Philadelphia
Tuesday is the busiest day of the year at N.J. turkey farm
Potential sex predator seen near schools in NE Phila., Bensalem
Show More
Experts say holiday travel is busier than last year
Marine gets hero's welcome at Philly airport
Police respond to Inn of the Dove Bensalem for Phila. shooting suspect
Body found identified as missing 49ers fan, coroner confirms
Search for man in grocery store armed robberies in West Philly
More News