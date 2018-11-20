Trenton police step in to guard schools amid security dispute

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4702860" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Mixup leaves Trenton schools without security. Bob Brooks reports during Action News at 5pm on November 16, 2018.

The city of Trenton is stepping in to oversee safety at its public schools.Mayor Reed Gusciora announced today that he's directed Trenton's Police to stand guard at city schools until an ongoing contract dispute is fully resolved.That dispute, between the school district and a private security firm, has led some security officers not to show over concerns about being paid.Today alone, six city schools were left without any guards."Until our police officers at those schools see security officers with their own two eyes, they're going to be standing guard," Mayor Gusciora said.The Mayor has also directed school district leaders to come up with a plan of action to both resolve the contract dispute - and ensure that no school is left unprotected again.-----