4 charged after gunman opens fire on officer in Trenton, New Jersey

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- State police have charged three men and a woman in connection with a shooting incident involving an officer in Trenton on Wednesday.

Around 2:17 p.m., New Jersey State Police say a Hamilton Township, Mercer County police officer observed a shooting in progress in the area of West State Street and Parkside Avenue.

The officer, who was operating an unmarked task force vehicle, followed the suspect vehicle where a gunman fired on the officer, hitting his car.

Police say three men and one woman fled on foot but were later arrested. Officers also recovered several weapons during the investigation.

Dion Battle, 28, Shaiquan A. Hearns, 20, and Yahonatan R. Salter, 28, all of Trenton, were each charged with attempted murder, unlawful possession of a handgun, conspiracy and other charges.

Tameka V. Flemming, 30, of Trenton, was charged with unlawful possession of a handgun, unlawful possession of a large-capacity magazine and other charges.

All four defendants are being held in the Mercer County Jail pending detention hearings.

The officer was not injured in the incident.
