TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Two people were shot inside a home in Trenton, New Jersey.
It happened around midnight Wednesday on the unit block of Sanford Street.
Police were called to the scene for the reports of gunshots.
Arriving officers found two shooting victims. Their conditions have not been released.
There is no word on a suspect at this time.
Shots fired inside Trenton home, 2 injured
