Triple shooting near Trenton apartment complex under investigation

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Three people were taken to the hospital after shots rang out late Friday night in Trenton, New Jersey.

Police were called shortly before 11 p.m. to reports of a shooting near an apartment complex at Olive and Mellon streets.

Once at the scene, authorities found three shooting victims. They were rushed to the Capital Health Regional Medical Center, but their conditions have not been released.

Police said no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.
