2 dead following rash of weekend shootings in Trenton, New Jersey

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Two people were killed this weekend in a rash of six shootings in Trenton, New Jersey, police said.

So far, police have arrested three teenagers for their involvement, but authorities say the investigations are far from over.

The 17, 18, and 19-year-olds were all involved in non-fatal shootings, police said.

Police are now working with state partners to solve these cases.

Since the recent suspects are teens, the city is also working to bolster after-school and recreation activities.

Mayor Reed Gusciora is also hoping to pass new legislation to help with mental health.

