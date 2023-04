A magnitude 4.5 earthquake shook the coast of Central California on Tuesday afternoon.

TRES PINOS, Calif. -- A magnitude 4.5 earthquake shook the coast of Central California on Tuesday afternoon.

The United States Geological Survey says the earthquake happened at 3:23 pm near the town of Tres Pinos in San Benito County.

The quake happened minutes after a magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck just off the coast of Panama.

Officials say a tsunami is not expected for the coast of California.

It is unknown at this time if any damage was caused by the earthquake.