Trevor Noah: Trump and Brennan both guilty of 'lying' and 'internet outbursts'

KARMA ALLEN
President Donald Trump revoked John Brennan's security clearance on Wednesday due the ex-CIA director's "lying" and "frenzied commentary," the White House said, but the president appears to be guilty of the very same conduct, according to Trevor Noah.

"It's another rough week for the Trump White House. Scandals, bad press, bad poll numbers, but the good news is they found someone to blame," the late-night comedian said on Wednesday.

Noah went on to play a clip of White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders as she explained the unusual move to revoke Brennan's security clearance, citing his "recent conduct."

"Unfounded allegations, wild internet outbursts and lying," Noah joked. "Sounds like Sarah Sanders is reading from president Trump's daily schedule. That is what it sounds like to me. 'Mr. President we feed to wrap this up or you'll be late for your 12:30 outburst, come on.'"

The President explained his decision in a statement read in the White House briefing room by Sanders on Wednesday: "Mr. Brennan has recently leveraged his status ... to make a series of unfounded allegations and series of wild outbursts on the internet and television."

She added: "Mr. Brennan's lying and recent conduct, characterized by increasingly frenzied commentary, is wholly inconsistent with access to the nation's most closely held secrets."

Noah said Trump appeared to be guilty of the same offenses, but he also questioned why the former CIA chief still needed access to the nation's most-sensitive intel.

"I don't really understand why former officials need to keep their security clearance forever," he said. "As far as I know, Nick Fury isn't showing up to John Brennan unannounced to bring him back for one last job, but something tells me Trump isn't just protecting secrets for the good of the country."
