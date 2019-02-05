Trial for fmr. Radnor Township official facing child porn charges begins

RADNOR TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
The trial for a former Radnor Township commissioner is expected to start Tuesday afternoon.

Philip Ahr was indicted last year on federal child pornography charges.
He's accused of downloading, possessing and distributing it dating back to 2013.

The 66-year-old resigned from the Board of Commissioners following his arrest.

If convicted, Ahr faces a mandatory five-year minimum prison sentence.

