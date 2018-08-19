Trial of former Reading mayor Vaughn Spencer accused of bribery set to begin Monday

PHILADELPHIA --
The trial of a former Reading mayor accused of bribery and wire fraud is set to begin Monday.

The jury trial for Vaughn Spencer will be in the federal courthouse in Philadelphia 9 a.m. before Judge Juan Sanchez.

Vaughn is charged with nine counts of bribery and one count each of honest services wire fraud and conspiracy.

Prosecutors said when Spencer was running for re-election in 2015, he allegedly steered engineering contracts toward companies that contributed to him in the past and promised contracts to those who would have supported him in the future.

Spencer would eventually lose in the primary election that year to current Reading Mayor Wally Scott.

Prosecutors also said Spencer bribed former Reading City Council President Francis Acosta.

Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania news
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Firefighters battle junkyard blaze in Frankford
Police search for missing woman in Montgomery County
Man arrested in apparent road rage incident in Washington Township
Defense DNA request denied in deaths of Colorado mom, kids
4 shot, 7-year-old boy struck by ATV in Trenton
1 man captured in shooting of detectives in Camden; 2 at large
AccuWeather: Drying Out Monday
Cardinal Wuerl withdraws from World Meeting of Families speech
Show More
Man stabbed several times in West Oak Lane
Driver killed after hitting utility pole, overturning in Mount Laurel
Pedestrian struck and killed by car in Edgewater Park
Fire damages restaurant in Stone Harbor
Mother killed in murder-suicide identified as City Council staffer
More News