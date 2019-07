EMBED >More News Videos VIDEO: Cosmo DiNardo in police custody. See raw video from the Action Cam from July 13, 2017.

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- The trial for Sean Kratz, part of the duo charged with the murder of the four missing Bucks County boys in Solebury Township, is scheduled to begin Monday.Kratz's cousin, Cosmo DiNardo, pleaded guilty to the crimes last year and is now serving a life sentence.Kratz is charged with helping DiNardo kill and bury four young men in the summer of 2017.The victims were found on DiNardo's family farm in Solebury Township.DiNardo pleaded guilty last year and is serving a life sentence.Kratz rejected a plea deal at the last moment.