halloween

Dr. Fauci says fine to trick-or-treat this year as COVID-19 cases decline

Fauci said people wanting to enjoy Halloween on Oct. 31 should consider getting the shots for that "extra degree of protection."
EMBED <>More Videos

Fauci says fine to trick-or-treat this year

WASHINGTON -- The government's top infectious diseases expert says families can feel safe trick-or-treating outdoors this year for Halloween as COVID-19 cases in the U.S. decline, especially for those who are vaccinated.

Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday that it's an important time of year for children, so "go out there" and "enjoy it."

He added that people wanting to enjoy Halloween on Oct. 31 should consider getting the shots for that "extra degree of protection" if they are not yet vaccinated.

COVID-19 vaccines so far have been approved for people 12 years and older. The Food and Drug Administration plans a meeting in late October to consider Pfizer's request for emergency use authorization of its vaccine for children ages 5 to 11.

Nationwide, there are about 95,000 new COVID-19 cases a day. Fauci called the downward trend "good news" but cautioned against declaring a premature victory since cases have bounced back in the past.

He said he'd like to see cases drop to less than 10,000 a day before dropping COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, such as shedding masks indoors in public places.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshalloweencovid 19 vaccineu.s. & worldanthony faucicovid 19
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
HALLOWEEN
Miss Piggy shines in Disney+ special, 'Muppets Haunted Mansion'
Gonzo hopes no one gets scared by 'Muppets Haunted Mansion' special
Spooky Fun at Freeform's Halloween Road
Knott's Berry Farm offers Halloween fun for all ages
TOP STORIES
16-year-old shot during vigil for another teen shooting victim: Police
Bicyclist thrown 50 feet in South Philly hit-and-run
Columbus covering remains as Philly celebrates Indigenous Peoples' Day
Merck asks FDA to authorize promising anti-COVID pill
McDonald's is offering free 'Thank You' meals to teachers
Week 5: Eagles come back to beat Panthers 21-18
Ga. officer killed on first day outside police department, arrest made
Show More
Southwest cancels over 1,000 flights Sunday
Navy nuclear engineer charged with trying to pass secrets in sandwich
Civil rights activist's legacy lives at West Philadelphia church
NJ nurse dies after being attacked in New York City
SEPTA police searching for suspect after subway fires
More TOP STORIES News