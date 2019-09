BENSALEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Three people are accused of stealing money from the Bucks County Housing Authority.Officials said Stacey Brown, Raymond Callahan, and Victoria Elia, all of Bensalem, submitted false documents and tampered with public records.The two-year scheme raked in more than $22,000 in housing assistance funds.Brown, the woman on the left, is still on the run.