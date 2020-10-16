Trio breaks into Doylestown apartment, captured on Wawa cameras: Police

DOYLESTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Authorities in Bucks County are searching for three suspects who stole an SUV and were later caught on video inside a Wawa.The Central Bucks Regional Police Department said the suspects broke into an apartment on West Court Street in Doylestown on Oct. 1 by removing a window air conditioner and climbing inside.The trio stole the victim's car keys, left through the front door, and drove off in the vehicle described as a 2019 Toyota Rav 4, according to police.Police said the suspects traveled down Route 611 and stopped at Wawa in Horsham, Montgomery County. Surveillance video was released Thursday showing two of the suspects inside the store.The SUV was recovered in Philadelphia later that night, but the suspects remain on the loose.Police said one suspect goes by the name "Reese" and it is believed that at least one suspect is known in the Warrington area.Anyone with information should contact Detective Dave Jenkins at 215-345-4143.