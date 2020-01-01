Trio sought for $55,000 jewelry theft from Philadelphia Mills mall

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are working to track down three suspects after $55,000 worth of jewelry was stolen from the Philadelphia Mills mall.It happened around 4:20 p.m. at the Cheemis Boutique.According to police, one of the men distracted an employee while the other suspects - a man and a woman - stole the jewelry from a partially open case.The three suspects then fled on foot.No injuries were reported.The man who distracted the worker was described as a black male standing 5'7" tall. He had a beard and wore a red hat, dark jacket and dark pants.The woman who helped steal the jewelry was described as 'short' and wore a gray knit hat and a gray/blue jacket.The man who helped steal the jewelry was described as a black male with a thin build and facial hair.Anyone with information can call Philadelphia police.