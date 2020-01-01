Trio sought for $55,000 jewelry theft from Philadelphia Mills mall

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are working to track down three suspects after $55,000 worth of jewelry was stolen from the Philadelphia Mills mall.

It happened around 4:20 p.m. at the Cheemis Boutique.

According to police, one of the men distracted an employee while the other suspects - a man and a woman - stole the jewelry from a partially open case.

The three suspects then fled on foot.

No injuries were reported.

The man who distracted the worker was described as a black male standing 5'7" tall. He had a beard and wore a red hat, dark jacket and dark pants.

The woman who helped steal the jewelry was described as 'short' and wore a gray knit hat and a gray/blue jacket.

The man who helped steal the jewelry was described as a black male with a thin build and facial hair.

Anyone with information can call Philadelphia police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiatheftmall
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philly begins ringing in 2020 with early fireworks show
2 New Year's Eve killings brings Philly homicide rate to the highest since 2007
AccuWeather: Chilly Winds For New Year's Day
2 Philly schools to remain closed this week over asbestos concerns
Man arrested for 2 armed robberies of same gas station
NJ minimum wage going up to $11 an hour on January 1, 2020
SEPTA offering late night service for New Years Eve
Show More
Happy New Year! Countries around the world welcome 2020
Mummers prepare to strut for the New Year's Day parade
Militiamen breach US Embassy in Baghdad; Trump blames Iran
FBI searching for Center City bank robbery suspect
Teen critical after shooting in Southwest Philly
More TOP STORIES News