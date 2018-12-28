Triple shooting in North Philadelphia leaves 2 dead

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Two men are dead after a triple shooting in North Philadelphia early Thursday morning.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. at Susquehanna Avenue and North Gratz Street.

Police say two men fired at least 13 shots into a group of people at the intersection, then took off running.

When police got to the scene they initially only saw two victims in the street.

Officers rushed a 22-year-old man to the hospital. He had been shot multiple times, with wounds to his head, face, and body.

A second victim, a man in his 20s, was unresponsive when he arrived at the hospital, with at least one gunshot wound in the chest.
A third victim, a 28-year-old man, showed up at the hospital with gunshot wounds to his abdomen and legs.

So far, police do not have a clear description of the shooters, but there are cameras in the area.

There is no word yet on a motive for the shooting.

