Triple shooting in North Philadelphia leaves 2 dead

Two men are dead after a triple shooting in North Philadelphia early Thursday morning.The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. at Susquehanna Avenue and North Gratz Street.Police say two men fired at least 13 shots into a group of people at the intersection, then took off running.When police got to the scene they initially only saw two victims in the street.Officers rushed a 22-year-old man to the hospital. He had been shot multiple times, with wounds to his head, face, and body.A second victim, a man in his 20s, was unresponsive when he arrived at the hospital, with at least one gunshot wound in the chest.A third victim, a 28-year-old man, showed up at the hospital with gunshot wounds to his abdomen and legs.So far, police do not have a clear description of the shooters, but there are cameras in the area.There is no word yet on a motive for the shooting.-----