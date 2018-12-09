Police are investigating a shooting outside of the Chihuahua Bar in the city's Olney section Sunday night.It happened around 9:40 p.m. on the 5000 block of North 5th Street.Police arrived to find three men shot.Investigators said a 36-year-old was shot once in the left arm. He was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center where he is in stable condition.Officials said a 30-year-old man was found shot in the chest. He was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center by police where he is in critical condition.A third victim, a 24-year-old man, was found shot once in the chest.Medics took the 24-year-old man to Albert Einstein Medical Center where he is in critical condition. Police said this man is believed to be the perpetrator.Police said 2 guns were recovered at the scene and an arrest has been made.------