Triple shooting in Olney leaves 2 in critical condition

EMBED </>More Videos

Triple shooting in Olney: as seen on Action News at 11 p.m., December 9, 2018

OLNEY (WPVI) --
Police are investigating a shooting outside of the Chihuahua Bar in the city's Olney section Sunday night.

It happened around 9:40 p.m. on the 5000 block of North 5th Street.

Police arrived to find three men shot.

Investigators said a 36-year-old was shot once in the left arm. He was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center where he is in stable condition.

Officials said a 30-year-old man was found shot in the chest. He was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center by police where he is in critical condition.

A third victim, a 24-year-old man, was found shot once in the chest.

Medics took the 24-year-old man to Albert Einstein Medical Center where he is in critical condition. Police said this man is believed to be the perpetrator.

Police said 2 guns were recovered at the scene and an arrest has been made.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsgunsgun violenceshooting
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Prescott's 3rd TD to Cooper lifts Cowboys over Eagles in OT
West Chester restaurant hosts 'Toys for Tots' event
Search continues for missing Colorado mom
2 dead following 2 shootings in SW Philadelphia
Fire erupts after car crashes into historic building in Hatboro
AccuWeather: Cold Start Monday
Hundreds gather to watch reenactment of Washington crossing the Delaware
Man hospitalized after stabbing on SEPTA trolley
Show More
Army beats Navy for 3rd straight time; Trump at game
Firefighters battle fire at hotel in Egg Harbor Township
Immigration agents arrest 105 in massive New Jersey sweep
Philadelphia police search for missing 15-year-old girl
Man shot in chest during fight in Rhawnhurst
More News