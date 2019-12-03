Triple shooting in Southwest Philadelphia leaves 1 critical

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a triple shooting in Southwest Philadelphia.It happened around 10:25 p.m. near 67th Street and Dicks Avenue.Police said a 54-year-old man was transported to Penn Presbyterian Hospital in critical condition and two 28-year-old men, both shot in the legs, were driven by private car to the University of Pennsylvania hospital where they are in stable condition.There is no word on a motive at this time.No arrests have been made.