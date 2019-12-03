Triple shooting in Southwest Philadelphia leaves 1 critical

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a triple shooting in Southwest Philadelphia.

It happened around 10:25 p.m. near 67th Street and Dicks Avenue.

Police said a 54-year-old man was transported to Penn Presbyterian Hospital in critical condition and two 28-year-old men, both shot in the legs, were driven by private car to the University of Pennsylvania hospital where they are in stable condition.



There is no word on a motive at this time.

No arrests have been made.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
southwest philadelphiatriple shootinggun violenceshootingguns
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 dead, 2 injured in Florence Twp. fire
Mom charged with murder in hanging deaths of 2 children in Berks Co.
Cell phone, foot chase lead to carjacker suspect's arrest
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Possibly 2 bears spotted in Delco, last seen in Springfield
Ollie's Bargain Outlet CEO, founder dies at 61
Family, classmates remember teen fatally shot in North Philadelphia
Show More
US may face french fry shortage
AccuWeather: Sunshine and a Cold Wind
Burlington-Bristol Bridge reopens after crash
Man shot multiple times in Olney
Chester Co. man arrested with gun at Philadelphia Int'l Airport
More TOP STORIES News