Triple shooting in Trenton, New Jersey leads to community violence concerns

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- There are concerns over violence in Trenton, New Jersey after gunfire left two teens and a 71-year-old man hurt on Thursday night.It comes one day after the city announced its police director would no longer be leading the department.Trenton police said three people were shot just before 6 p.m on Thursday night on Martin Luther King Boulevard. The triple shooting left a 14-year-old boy in critical condition, and a 17-year-old boy and 71-year-old man were also wounded.The shots fired have some residents in the area furious."I'm outraged because my mom lives down there, and she saw a shooting yesterday out her window. I'm furious for me, and my wife's safety also," said Brian White, who lives in the area.Just a day before that triple shooting, the mayor announced that Trenton's police director, Sheilah Coley, will no longer lead the department.Councilmember George Muschal said he's looking forward to new leadership."We're looking for leadership to get the police department in the right direction," said Muschal.City Council Vice President Marge Caldwell-Wilson said she is calling for police and community leaders to live in the city, to understand the issues first hand, including whoever the new police director is."It's been a cry of this council to have more people live in the city," said Caldwell-Wilson. "When you hire directors, tell them you want them to move to the city. We need them to be in this community, working with this community, and understanding and feeling the needs of this community."According to Mercer County Prosecutor's Office Trenton has had nine homicides year to date. In 2020 the city had 40 homicides.