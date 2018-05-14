Triple shooting in Trenton

Triple shooting in Trenton, as seen on Action News at 11 p.m., May 14, 2018 (WPVI)

TRENTON (WPVI) --
Trenton police are investigating a shooting that left three men injured Monday.

It happened around 7 p.m. along the unit block of Middle Rose Street.

Police said they were called to that location for reports of gunfire and when they arrived found the victims on the ground.

Medics transported the men to the hospital.

Officials said two of the victims are in surgery and are listed in critical condition. The third victim is listed in stable condition.

There is no word on a motive for the shooting.

No arrests have been made.
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
