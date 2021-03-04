Triple shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead and two others injured on Wednesday night.
It happened around 7:34 p.m. on the 2700 block of N. Warnock Street.
Police say a 55-year-old man died after being shot in the chest and hand. He has not been identified.
A 47-year-old man and and a 25-year-old man were also injured in the shooting but are expected to survive.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
