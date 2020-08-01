Triple shooting leaves 40-year-old woman dead, 2 males in critical condition: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police in the 22nd district are investigating a triple shooting Friday.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. on the 2500 block of Ingersoll Street.

Police say a 40-year-old female was shot multiple times throughout the body. The woman whose identity remains unknown was transported to Temple Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

The 2nd victim a 27-year-old male was shot and also transported to Temple Hospital by private vehicle and placed in critical condition police say.

The 3rd victim a 26-year-old black male was shot and transported to Temple Hospital by private vehicle and placed in critical condition.

So far no word yet on any arrest. No weapons have yet been recovered.
