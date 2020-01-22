1 dead, 2 injured after triple shooting in Target parking lot in Wynnefield Heights

Shooting and car crash in the parking lot of Wynnefield Heights Target across the street from our @6abc studio pic.twitter.com/qiSSfyJaol — Annie McCormick (@6abcAnnie) January 22, 2020

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a triple shooting that left one man dead in a Target parking lot in the city's Wynnefield Heights section on Tuesday night.It happened around 9 p.m. along the 4000 block of City Avenue.Police say one man was shot in the face. He was pronounced dead at the scene.Two other men, a 31-year-old and 23-year-old, also suffered gunshot wounds. Both men are currently listed in stable condition at the hospital.Police say they recovered two guns, four large bags of drugs from the scene.No arrests have been made.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.