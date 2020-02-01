Triple shooting near Trenton apartment complex under investigation

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Three people were taken to the hospital after shots rang out late Friday night in Trenton, New Jersey.

Police were called shortly before 11 p.m. to reports of a shooting near an apartment complex at Olive and Mellon streets.

Once at the scene, authorities found three shooting victims. They were rushed to the Capital Health Regional Medical Center, but their conditions have not been released.

Police said no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trentontriple shootingshooting
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 shot and killed outside Chester gas station
Firefighters battle blaze at Bucks County school
AccuWeather: Dense Fog Advisory
Tips to help you drive in dense fog
Philadelphia police officer charged
'Not forgotten:' LeBron James delivers heartfelt tribute to Kobe Bryant
Man shot, killed in Germantown
Show More
14-year-old wanted for shooting death of 79-year-old man in custody
Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Joe Sullivan resigns
Lakers pay tribute to Kobe Bryant at Staples Center
Councilman Kenyatta Johnson, wife plead not guilty to corruption charges
Community outraged after "Glenny" the turkey euthanized
More TOP STORIES News