West Philadelphia triple shooting suspect seen on video fleeing scene: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are searching for a suspect seen fleeing from a triple shooting in West Philadelphia.

Authorities released surveillance video of the man on Thursday morning.

The shooting occurred around 12:19 a.m. Wednesday on the 5200 block of Market Street.

Police received numerous calls for gunshots in the area. Arriving officers found three shooting victims.

Police investigate triple shooting in West Philadelphia



A 30-year-old man was shot in the left side of his face. He is listed in critical condition.

A 29-year-old man, shot in the right leg, and a 28-year-old man, shot in the lower back, are in stable condition.

Police said they recovered a gun from the scene.

Authorities said the surveillance video shows the suspect running westbound on Market Street away from the shooting scene.

Anyone with information should call police at 215-686-3183/3184.
