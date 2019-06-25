Triple shooting under investigation in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are on the scene of a triple shooting in South Philadelphia.
It happened around 9:40 p.m. along the 2100 block of Bailey Terrace, just blocks away from a quadruple shooting over the weekend on the 2400 block of Morris Street.
Police say at least three victims were struck, including one woman.
It's not clear where she or the other two victims were struck.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
