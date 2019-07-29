At least three people shot in Southwest Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left at least three people injured on Sunday night.

It happened around 8 p.m. along the 2600 block of Carroll Street in Southwest Philadelphia.

Police arrived on the scene to find multiple shooting victims; no word on their conditions at this time.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphia newscrimeshootingphiladelphia
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Boy, 10, collapses from bullet in knee at Coca-Cola Park
Man accused of killing wife apologizes to victim's family
Thousands ride to benefit children of fallen first responders
Dunkin' awards $50,000 in scholarships to local students
Restaurant week extended in Collingswood after storms
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
AccuWeather: The Heat Is Back
Show More
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Delaware governor expected to sign bill banning plastic bags
Doorbell cam shows masked robbers forcing man to unlock his front door at gunpoint
Upper Darby man dies after jumping off cliff into quarry
Man killed in motorcycle crash on Roosevelt Boulevard
More TOP STORIES News