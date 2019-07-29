At least three people shot in Southwest Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left at least three people injured on Sunday night.
It happened around 8 p.m. along the 2600 block of Carroll Street in Southwest Philadelphia.
Police arrived on the scene to find multiple shooting victims; no word on their conditions at this time.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
