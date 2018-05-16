PHILLY PROUD

Trish Hartman speaks to students on life of a reporter

EMBED </>More Videos

Trish Hartman speaks to sudent about life of reporter. Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at 12:30 p.m. on May 16, 2018. (WPVI)

NORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Students in Northeast Philadelphia learned what a day in the life of a reporter is like.

Action News reporter Trish Hartman dropped by Stephen Decatur Elementary School to take part in their school-wide career day on Wednesday.

She spoke to two classrooms about what she does in a typical day: from finding a story, to getting interviews, to putting the video together, and of course, going on air.

Students asked questions about market sizes and getting interviews.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
6abc CommunityPhiladelphia ProudPhilly Proud
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PHILLY PROUD
Energetic puppies bring smiles to faces
Philly school gets latest tech just in time for the school year
Kids were invited to "play in the streets" in Kensington
A bell honoring 911 victims heads to new home in NYC
A Unique baby caused "ooh's" & "ahh's" at St. Christopher's Hospital
More Philly Proud
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News