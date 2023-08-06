I-95 in Delaware County reopens after trooper-involved incident shuts down highway

Action News was on the scene and saw cars being towed away from the highway.

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Interstate 95 in Chester, Delaware County has reopened after an incident shut down the highway Sunday evening.

Lanes were shut down around 4 p.m. north of the Commodore Barry Bridge and reopened just before 5 p.m.

Action News was on the scene and saw cars being towed away from the highway.

One vehicle removed from the area was a Pennsylvania State Police cruiser.

Multiple injuries were reported at the scene, but state police have not confirmed if a trooper was injured.

Footage from traffic cameras shows investigators taking photos of the scene as they work to determine what happened.

There is no word yet on how many people were injured or the extent of their injuries.