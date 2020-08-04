Several people rescued after Brandywine Creek tributary floods road in Chadds Ford

CHADDS FORD, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Several people had to be rescued when the Brandywine Creek flooded in Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania on Tuesday.Some half-dozen vehicles became stranded in the rising on Creek Road near Baltimore Pike.The Action Cam was there as firefighters from the Concordville Fire Department rescued two people from rising watersThe first was a woman. Her car got stuck in rising waters around 11:45 a.m.She was not injured but was clearly upset.Crews then went back to rescue a man. They pulled him from his vehicle, placed him in the raft then floated him to dry ground.He was placed in a gurney. It's unclear what injuries if any he suffered.The Chadds Ford fire chief, Phil Wenrich, says there were six to seven rescues on Tuesday and worried there could be more as the river crests."Please stay home. If you drive up on a body of water, you don't know how deep that water is," Wenrich said.He said drivers need to know that the water can cause their cars to break down, and enough water can pick up a vehicle and sweep it downstream.