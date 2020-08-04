Weather

Tropical Storm Isaias brings major flooding across Pennsylvania suburbs

PROSPECT PARK, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Tropical Storm Isaias is bringing heavy rains across the Pennsylvania suburbs flooding roads and making travel difficult.

In Prospect Park, Delaware County, buckets of water flooded Lincoln Avenue. Drivers were being told to turn around.


The Radnor Township Police Department sent out an alert on social media for residents to stay off the road.

"Radnor Township Police Department and @RadnorFire are responding across the Township to water rescues. Public Works crews are working tirelessly to close roadways and clear debris. TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN! Better yet - STAY HOME!" Radnor police said.

RELATED: Latest AccuWeather Forecast

VIDEO: Isaias brings flooding to Radnor, Pa.
EMBED More News Videos

Radnor Township Police Department warn residents of flooding due to Tropical Storm Isaias.



Action News reporters and viewers are also sending in their videos of the flooded roadways in Montgomery County.



VIDEO: Storm brings flooding to Colmar, Pa.
EMBED More News Videos

Viewer Tom Miller captured flooding from Tropical Storm Isaias in Colmar, Pennsylvania.



VIDEO: Flooding in Bryn Mawr, Pa.
EMBED More News Videos

Video from viewer Michael Collier shows flooding in Bryn Mawr, Pa.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherpennsylvaniatropical stormtropical storm isaiasweathertornadosevere weather
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
TORNADO WARNING issued for Montgomery Co and Ocean Co.
Isaias makes landfall in North Carolina | LATEST TRACK
Tornado watch vs warning: What to do
State of Emergency in N.J. ahead of Isaias
PPA worker stabbed 4 times in Philly: Police
Wawa closing its flagship store in Philly
MURDER SURGE: Philly among top deadliest cities this year
Show More
AMBER ALERT still in effect for missing Del. boy
Boy, 7, dies after being shot while playing on porch
NJ decreases gathering size limit due to increase in virus transmission
Doug Pederson says he feels great after COVID-19 positive test
Delaware teacher doubles as 'dad'
More TOP STORIES News