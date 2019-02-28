An environmental company is working to clean up hazardous fluid that leaked onto the roadway after a crash in Warrington, Bucks County Thursday morning.Investigators said a Camaro and a cement truck collided shortly before 10 a.m. on Limekiln Pike near the intersection of Upper State Road.Two other vehicles were also involved.The driver of the Camaro has serious injuries and is being treated at the hospital.There is no word yet as to when exactly this section of Limekiln Pike will reopenPolice are investigating what led to the crash.