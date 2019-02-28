Truck, car collide in Warrington; hazardous fluid spilled on roadway

WARRINGTON, Pa. (WPVI) --
An environmental company is working to clean up hazardous fluid that leaked onto the roadway after a crash in Warrington, Bucks County Thursday morning.

Investigators said a Camaro and a cement truck collided shortly before 10 a.m. on Limekiln Pike near the intersection of Upper State Road.

Two other vehicles were also involved.

The driver of the Camaro has serious injuries and is being treated at the hospital.

There is no word yet as to when exactly this section of Limekiln Pike will reopen

Police are investigating what led to the crash.
