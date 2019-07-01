Truck crashes into East Mount Airy house causing collapse

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A house in East Mount Airy collapsed after a driver struck the front of the building with a truck Monday morning.
It happened around 7:30 a.m. on the unit block of Pleasant Street.
Chopper 6 was over the scene where the truck could still be seen inside the building.
There have been no injuries reported at this time.
***This story is developing. Check back with 6abc.com for updates.***
