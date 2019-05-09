Truck driver cited in Delaware State Police troopers' crash

Odessa, Del. (WPVI) -- A tractor-trailer driver has been cited for causing a four-car accident that hurt two Delaware State Troopers Wednesday morning.

Investigators say the troopers stopped to assist a driver, who had broken down on the shoulder of the Roth Bridge in Odessa.

Drone 6 was over the scene on Route 1.

Police said the troopers were helping a disabled motorist around 4 a.m. when a tractor-trailer hit one of the trooper's vehicles, causing a chain reaction crash.

Investigators said the troopers, who were operating separate cars, were both stopped on the southbound right lane of the bridge while helping the driver.

Police said one of the troopers was in his car and the other was outside talking to the driver of the disabled vehicle when a tractor-trailer struck the rear of the unoccupied state police car and caused a chain-reaction crash.

Officials said both troopers were taken to Christiana Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the tractor-trailer driver and other motorist were not hurt.

Portions of the Roth Bridge were closed for roughly five hours.
