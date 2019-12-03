crime

Truck filled with Mayfair Christmas decorations stolen from business

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A thief took off with a bucket truck filled with Christmas decorations from Aztec Signs & Graphics on Tuesday in the Wissinoming section of Philadelphia.

The driver left the truck running and walked a few steps away when a man, seen on surveillance video, runs over, jumps behind the wheel and locks the doors.

The video shows the driver running to try to stop the thief. Owner John Nolen chased after the truck too and was eventually able to flag down a Philadelphia police officer.



Nolen estimates about $10,000 in tools are inside the truck. That's eighteen years worth of equipment for the company that's been in business since 1989.

The truck was carrying the finishing touches for the Mayfair Christmas display.



"In the truck was the remainder of the Mayfair Christmas tree lighting ceremony, which is on Sunday. We were scheduled to head up there and decorate the tree today and that's going to be on hold for now. Hopefully, they can find a place to get their decorations more quickly so their event can go on this Sunday," Nolen said.

This type of theft is a major blow to business for Nolen, who said 70 percent of his business relies on installations. The stolen truck is the only truck he owned with the necessary equipment to do installations.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wissinoming (philadelphia)crimecar thefttrucks
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRIME
Pottsville woman sentenced in 'Grandparents Scheme'
Family, classmates remember teen fatally shot in North Philadelphia
Suspect in London attack had served time for terrorism
Police investigate fatal trooper-involved shooting in Delaware
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
State police chase ends in multi-vehicle crash in Philadelphia
Mysteries remain after Pa. mom's arrest in deaths of 2 children
6abc Dunkin' Holiday Food Drive Telethon
In 300 pages, House lays out evidence for Trump impeachment
Pottsville woman sentenced in 'Grandparents Scheme'
Montco man charged with more than 150 counts of child porn
Show More
Fire victim remembered as devout church elder and volunteer
Kamala Harris dropping out of presidential race
Wisconsin Shooting: Officer stabbed, shoots high school student
DA files charges against employees, security firms working on pipeline
Cell phone, foot chase lead to carjacker suspect's arrest
More TOP STORIES News