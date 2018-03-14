A truck carrying liquid egg yolk overturned on an I-76 ramp near King of Prussia, closing a portion of the highway for some time Tuesday.It happened around 2 p.m. when the truck was traveling from 202 onto 76 westbound at Mall Blvd.According to State Police, one person was inside the truck and was not injured at the time of the crash.Crews worked to upright the truck and trailer and then an environmental clean-up crew worked on containing and resolving the mess.Officials report that the wreckage and residue was removed by 8:24 p.m.------