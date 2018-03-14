Portion of Westbound Schuylkill Expressway shut down near King of Prussia after truck spills egg yolks on highway

EMBED </>More Videos

Tractor trailer spills egg yolks on I-76: Brian Taff reports on Action News at 4 p.m., March 13, 2018 (WPVI)

UPPER MERION TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
A truck carrying liquid egg yolk overturned on an I-76 ramp near King of Prussia, closing a portion of the highway for some time Tuesday.

It happened around 2 p.m. when the truck was traveling from 202 onto 76 westbound at Mall Blvd.

According to State Police, one person was inside the truck and was not injured at the time of the crash.

Crews worked to upright the truck and trailer and then an environmental clean-up crew worked on containing and resolving the mess.

Officials report that the wreckage and residue was removed by 8:24 p.m.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newstractor trailerspills
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Remains found in 12-year-old kidnapping case
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
AccuWeather: Picture Perfect Weather
'Project Playground' aims to crack down on crime in Coatesville
Show More
Fugitive from New Jersey's most wanted list captured
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
More News