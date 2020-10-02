2020 presidential election

Trump's positive COVID-19 test: What happens if the president falls severely ill?

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump announced that he tested positive for COVID-19, a disease that has killed more than 1 million worldwide in less than one year's time.

He will be isolating at the White House, with upcoming rallies, fundraisers and official events called off for at least the immediate future.

One of the main lingering questions surrounding the diagnosis: What happens if the president is unable to do his job?

The 25th Amendment to the United States Constitution was designed to address this exact scenario.

Passed after the 1963 assassination of John F. Kennedy, the amendment spells out the procedures under which the president can declare himself "unable to discharge the powers and duties" of the presidency.

If he were to make that call, Trump would transmit a written note to the Senate president pro tempore, Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

Vice President Mike Pence would serve as acting president.

Upon recovery, Trump would have to transmit "a written declaration to the contrary."

Former presidents Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush utilized this amendment a total of three times, all for planned surgeries.

If Trump falls severely ill and is unable to make that written declaration, the president's 23-member Cabinet would meet and vote that he is unable to discharge his powers and duties. In that case Pence would "immediately assume the powers and duties of the office as Acting President" until Trump could provide a written declaration to the contrary.

If Pence were also unable to fulfill the presidential duties, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi would be next in line of succession.

"The line of succession goes from the president to the vice president, then to the Speaker of the House, from there to the President Pro Tem in the Senate, and then from there it kind of ricochets back to the Secretary of State and then the treasury secretary, and it goes even further than that," explained Prof. William Howell, chair of the University of Chicago Political Science Department. "Because the idea is, in the case of a catastrophic attack, where large numbers of elected officials die, we need to have a clear sense in the moment of exactly who's going to rise to power and exercise the powers of the presidency."

Trump is in a high-risk group simply by virtue of his age (74) and his weight. Trump is clinically obese, and obesity is a risk factor for a more severe form of the illness.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people in the 65-74 age range face a five times greater risk of hospitalization and a 90 times greater risk of death from Covid-19 compared to young adults between the ages of 18-29.

Trump is far from the first world leader to test positive for the virus, which previously infected Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who spent a week in the hospital, including three nights in intensive care.

A major complicating factor is that Trump is running for reelection, and voting is already underway.

"There could be consternation about that, but at the end of the day there will be an election November 3, states will have their voting on November 3, voters will go in and cast their ballots, and they will be counted, and we'll have results," said Jaime Dominguez, assistant professor of political science at Northwestern University.
