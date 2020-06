Trump renews efforts to end DACA after Supreme Court ruling

EMBED >More News Videos President Donald Trump asked on Twitter, "Do you get the impression that the Supreme Court doesn't like me?"

The Supreme Court asked us to resubmit on DACA, nothing was lost or won. They “punted”, much like in a football game (where hopefully they would stand for our great American Flag). We will be submitting enhanced papers shortly in order to properly fulfil the Supreme Court’s..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 19, 2020

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump said Friday he will renew efforts to end legal protections for 650,000 young immigrants after the Supreme Court blocked is first try With a 5-4 outcome, the Court rejected Trump's push to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Program, or DACA, in a stunning rebuke to the president in the midst of his reelection campaign.This means immigrants who are part of the 8-year-old DACA will retain their protection from deportation and their authorization to work in the United States -- safe almost certainly at least through the November election, immigration experts said.Trump was quick to criticize the ruling, hitting hard at a political angle, and now says the federal government will be resubmitting papers on DACA.In a tweet Friday morning, Trump said, "The Supreme Court asked us to resubmit on DACA, nothing was lost or won. They "punted", much like in a football game (where hopefully they would stand for our great American Flag). We will be submitting enhanced papers shortly."