Trump denies knowing about son's meeting with Russian, despite Cohen's claim

JAMES HILL
President Trump lashed out at his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, this morning, denying that he knew about a controversial meeting at Trump Tower, after reports surfaced that Cohen claimed that he did.

Multiple sources confirmed to ABC News that Cohen, formerly the president's personal lawyer, has claimed that then-candidate Donald Trump knew about a June 2016 meeting at Trump Tower with Russians -- attended by his son, Donald Trump Jr, among others -- offering dirt on Hillary Clinton before it happened.

Lanny Davis, Cohen's attorney, declined to comment to ABC News other than to say information reported earlier by CNN wasn't from him.

In an interview with ABC News' chief anchor George Stephanopoulos earlier this month, Cohen criticized people working for Trump's campaign who attended that meeting.

"I believe it was a mistake by those from the Trump campaign who did participate," he told ABC News. "It was simply an example of poor judgment."

Cohen at that time declined to answer whether Trump knew about the meeting beforehand, adding: "I can't comment under advice of my counsel due to the ongoing investigation by the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Southern District of New York."
