President Donald Trump

Facebook removes Trump ads for using hate group symbol

Facebook has removed ads run by President Donald Trump's reelection campaign for using "a banned hate group's symbol," a spokesperson confirmed Thursday.

"We removed these posts and ads for violating our policy against organized hate. Our policy prohibits using a banned hate group's symbol to identify political prisoners without the context that condemns or discusses the symbol," Andy Stone, a Facebook spokesperson, said in a statement.

The Washington Post reported that the advertisements featured a red inverted triangle that was once used by Nazi Germany to identify political prisoners.

"Dangerous MOBS of far-left groups are running through our streets and causing absolute mayhem," screenshots from ads posted by the "TRUMP MAKE AMERICAN GREAT AGAIN COMMITTEE" read.

EMBED More News Videos

President Donald Trump said Friday that he is rescheduling his first campaign rally in months to a day later so it won't conflict with Juneteenth.



Last month, Twitter applied fact checks to two of his posts and added a warning to one of his tweets, saying it violated the platform's rules by glorifying violence when he suggested protesters in Minneapolis could be shot.

The social media platform also blocked a Trump campaign video tribute to George Floyd over a copyright claim.

This is a breaking news report. Check back here for new developments.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsfacebooku.s. & worldpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP
Trump rally attendees cannot sue if they get COVID-19
EPA drops regulation for contaminant harming babies' brains
Bolton says Trump not 'fit for office' in ABC interview
Bolton says Trump asked China to help him get reelected
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Budget deal cuts Philly police funding
Murphy says higher education can resume, malls can reopen
FBI: Etsy, LinkedIn used to make arrest in police car arson
Supreme Court blocks Pres. Trump from ending DACA
Montco commissioner becomes focus of dueling rallies
Hydrant gushing water for days turned off
Atlanta police insist they can still handle emergencies
Show More
Mrs. Butterworth's, Cream of Wheat changing amid racial protests
Tension continues over Columbus statue at Marconi Plaza
EPA drops regulation for contaminant harming babies' brains
28 wine and spirits stores in Philly area to allow limited in-store access
Jobless claims climb 14% last week in New Jersey
More TOP STORIES News