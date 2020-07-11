Coronavirus

President Trump wears mask for 1st time in public during coronavirus pandemic

By JONATHAN LEMIRE
WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump wore a mask during a visit to a military hospital on Saturday, the first time the president has been seen in public with the type of facial covering recommended by health officials as a precaution against spreading or becoming infected by the novel coronavirus.

Trump flew by helicopter to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in suburban Washington to meet wounded servicemembers and health care providers caring for COVID-19 patients. As he left the White House, he told reporters: "When you're in a hospital, especially ... I think it's expected to wear a mask."

Trump was wearing a mask in Walter Reed's hallway as he began his visit. He was not wearing one when he stepped off the helicopter at the facility.

The president was a latecomer to wearing a mask during the pandemic, which has raged across the U.S. since March and infected more than 3.2 million and killed at least 134,000. Most prominent Republicans, including Vice President Mike Pence, endorsed wearing masks as the coronavirus gained ground this summer.

Trump, however, has declined to wear a mask at news conferences, coronavirus task force updates, rallies and other public events. People close to him have told The Associated Press that the president feared a mask would make him look weak and was concerned that it shifted focus to the public health crisis rather than the economic recovery. They spoke on condition of anonymity to describe private matters.

While not wearing one himself, Trump has sent mixed signals about masks, acknowledging that they would be appropriate if worn in an indoor setting where people were close together. But he has accused reporters of wearing them to be politically correct and has retweeted messages making fun of Democrat Joe Biden for wearing a mask and implying that Biden looks weak.

The wearing of masks became another political dividing line, with Republicans more resistant to wearing them than Democrats. Few masks were seen at recent Trump campaign events in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Phoenix and South Dakota's Mount Rushmore.

The only time Trump has been known to wear a mask was during a private part of a tour of a Ford plant in Michigan.

On its website, Walter Reed carries this recommendation: "Whenever you're out in public, like at your local grocery store or pharmacy, where it's difficult to maintain 6 feet of social distance, you should wear a cloth face covering." The facility also notes that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends wearing cloth face coverings to slow the spread of the coronavirus."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicswashington d.c.donald trumpface maskabc7ny instagramcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemicu.s. & worldpresident donald trumpcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
30-year-old dies after 'COVID party,' doctor says
Concerns surrounding citizens not wearing masks amid COVID-19
Disney World reopens after nearly 4 months
NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Brief break in the humidity Sunday
US COVID-19 deaths take a long-expected turn for the worse
Florida's curve no longer flat amid new surge of COVID-19 cases
DA: Man charged with kidnapping Amish woman feared 'harmed'
Drive-by shooting leaves 2 injured in Olney
41-year-old mother participates in local clinical trial for DNA vaccine
Jada Pinkett Smith confirms relationship while separated from Will
Show More
Tropical Storm Fay hits Jersey shore with heavy rain, high winds
Pa. adds 1K COVID-19 cases, biggest 1-day report since May
President shares sentiments on Vanessa Guillen's death
Trump commutes Roger Stone's sentence
Concerns surrounding citizens not wearing masks amid COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News