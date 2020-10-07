Politics

President Trump must turn over taxes to prosecutor, appeals court rules

NEW YORK CITY -- President Donald Trump's accountant must turn over his tax records to a New York state prosecutor, an appeals court ruled Wednesday.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan said a stay of a lower-court decision will remain in effect so Trump's lawyers can appeal the ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court.

A district court judge had rejected their renewed efforts to invalidate a subpoena that the office of Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. issued to Trump's accounting firm.

A Justice Department spokesperson said the department was reviewing the ruling.

The Supreme Court in July ruled 7-2 against the president. It is down to eight justices after the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The matter may not be fully resolved before the November election.

ALSO READ: New York Times Trump tax revelation could tarnish image that fueled rise
EMBED More News Videos

Dave Evans has more on the NY Times revelation that President Trump has not paid federal income taxes in 10 years.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnew yorknew york citydonald trumptaxes2020 presidential electionpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen reported missing found dead, ex-boyfriend charged
Father arrested on sex assault charges in death of baby
Doc Rivers could be cure to what ails 76ers | Sports Flash
School bus crash shuts down portion of I-95
College investigating reports of man entering unlocked dorm rooms
City to file suit against Pa. to enact stricter gun laws
Ocean Spray gives TikTok user new truck after viral video
Show More
1 rescued from fire in Chester Co.
Teen among 2 shot in West Philadelphia
Motorcyclist killed in Philly crash
5 questions as Pence, Harris prepare for VP debate faceoff
Hurricane Delta makes landfall as Category 2 storm
More TOP STORIES News