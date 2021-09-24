casino

$50,000 state grant to help Atlantic City plan new use of Trump Plaza site

The casino closed in 2014 and had fallen into disrepair before being imploded in February.
EMBED <>More Videos

Multiple views of Trump Plaza implosion

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey -- Atlantic City is getting a $50,000 state grant to help it come up with new uses for the site of the former Trump Plaza casino.

The New Jersey Economic Development Authority's 21st Century Redevelopment Program is giving a planning grant to Atlantic City to help the city devise a redevelopment plan for the now-vacant site in the center of the city's Boardwalk.

The casino, once owned by former President Donald Trump, closed in 2014 and had fallen into disrepair before being imploded in February.

EMBED More News Videos

On a cold and crisp Wednesday morning in Atlantic City, the tower of the former Trump Plaza casino and hotel imploded into chucks of rubble.



The plan, to be devised by the city and the state-run Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, will work toward creation of a development corridor connecting the Atlantic City Convention Center and a new retail development to the Boardwalk area.

MORE TOP STORIES:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
real estateatlantic citydonald trumpcasinoimplosionconstructionboardwalk
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CASINO
Live! Casino and Hotel hosting job fair
Looking for a job? Hiring event at Valley Forge Casino
Atlantic City casinos picking up steam without pandemic restrictions
Police investigate abduction in South Philly casino parking lot
TOP STORIES
Investigation: Man accused of bilking victims in rent-to-own scheme
CDC director overrules panel, backs boosters for frontline workers
Slain woman Gabby Petito's boyfriend indicted for bank fraud
Gunman kills 1, injures 14 in Kroger grocery store shooting
AccuWeather: Finally feeling like fall
Philly schools announce schedule changes for some upcoming Fridays
Driver among several killed in Philly shootings Thursday night
Show More
Top 6: Best rooftops for food and drinks in Philadelphia
Newborn baby found dead in trash bag in Delaware County
Wild turkey captures hearts of Bensalem community
Woman injured in shooting at Philadelphia home
Phillies rally from 6 down, beat Bucs 12-6 to gain on Braves
More TOP STORIES News